AILU general body meeting to be held in Guntur from August 13 to 15

April 22, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The All India Lawyers’ Union (AILU) held its State committee meeting in Guntur on Saturday. AILU State president and AP Bar Council member Sunkara Rajendra Prasad presided over the meeting. 

The participants discussed various problems being faced by advocates and the issuance of notices to some of them under Section 160 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

They resolved to hold the AILU general body meeting in Guntur on August 13, 14 and 15. 

AILU State general secretary N. Srinivas and other office-bearers S. Srinivasa Rao, Ramesh, Sailaja, Venkateswara Rao, K. Satyanarayana, G. Seshagiri Rao and G. Narasimha Rao were present.

