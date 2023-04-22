HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AILU general body meeting to be held in Guntur from August 13 to 15

April 22, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The All India Lawyers’ Union (AILU) held its State committee meeting in Guntur on Saturday. AILU State president and AP Bar Council member Sunkara Rajendra Prasad presided over the meeting. 

The participants discussed various problems being faced by advocates and the issuance of notices to some of them under Section 160 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

They resolved to hold the AILU general body meeting in Guntur on August 13, 14 and 15. 

AILU State general secretary N. Srinivas and other office-bearers S. Srinivasa Rao, Ramesh, Sailaja, Venkateswara Rao, K. Satyanarayana, G. Seshagiri Rao and G. Narasimha Rao were present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / lawyer

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.