ADVERTISEMENT

AILU calls upon advocates to make South India Advocates’ Conference a grand success

Published - November 16, 2024 06:38 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

All India Lawyers’ Union (AILU) national working president S. Rajendra Prasad on Saturday called upon the advocates in Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) attending the South India Advocates’ Conference being held in Chennai on November 17 (Sunday) to register their protest against the new criminal laws, to make a grand success by attending in large numbers.

He said in a press release that the conference was being organised by the Joint Advocates Association Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry demanding that the implementation of laws such as Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (previously Indian Penal Code of 1860), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (Indian Evidence Act, 1872) should be stopped.

These new laws were curtailing the powers of the judiciary, thereby affecting its autonomy, and sought to vest unbridled powers with the police. Besides, the laws were bound to deprive the people of their Constitutional rights. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US