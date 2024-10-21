AIKS calls for nationwide protest on November 26

The All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) has demanded the Union and State governments pay ₹10,000 monthly pension to farmers.

At a two-day national conference organised by the Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham, affiliated to the AIKS, that began here on Monday, October 21, the farmers’ body resolved to organise nationwide protests on November 26 against the Union government’s move to “serve Indian agriculture on a platter to the Corporate sector”.

Addressing the conference, AIKS leader P. Krishna Prasad said that even though the three draconian farm laws were repealed, the Union government has been actively implementing policies that support crony capitalists in the agricultural sector.

Mr. Prasad said the government is determined to destroy the farmer and the agricultural bartering system for a few crony capitalists. He alleged that the Union government aims to bring 93 million farmers under corporate farming through various agreements, and the corporates are eager to exploit the farmers as quickly as possible.

A.P. Rythu Sangham president V. Krishnaiah said that the farmers feel despised by the successive governments in the State. The farmer suicides continue even after a change of government in the State, he said. Earlier, under the YSRCP government, which claimed to be pro-farmer, 6,000 ryots died by suicide in five years, and today, even after the change of guard, five to six farmers are dying by suicide every day due to financial stress, he said.

Rythu Sangham general secretary K. Prabhakar Reddy and others spoke.

Those in distress could seek help and counselling by dialling 100.

