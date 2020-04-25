AIIMS to offer free tele-consultation

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Mangalagiri, is expanding its tele-consultation services to cater to the healthcare needs of a large population across the State.

Patients can register their names from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. (Monday-Saturday). Doctors will call back on the registered number from 11 a.m. onwards.

The following are the contact numbers of various departments: Community and Family Welfare (9494908320), ENT (9494906407), General Medicine (9494908526), General Surgery (9494901428), Orthopaedics (9494903843), Ophthalmology (9494905811), Dermatology and Psychiatry (9494908401), Obstetrics and Gynaecology (9494907302), Paediatrics (9494902674) and Dentistry and Pain Relief Clinic (9494907082).

For an enquiry, people can call 9493065718 or 8523007940.

How to download

One can download ‘AIIMS Mangalagiri e-Paramarsh’ app from the Google Play Store, choose patient login, and enter their mobile number. Then, they will have to enter a One-Time Password (OTP) to authenticate, and enter patient details for the first time for app-based registration and choose the required department for consultation.

Then, patients can upload documents if any (previous prescriptions, reports, pictures, etc.), enter symptoms/history (optional) and will have to wait for the doctor’s call.

The AIIMS Mangalagiri Central Diagnostic Lab has made a provision of an outreach facility to collect samples (blood/urine) for investigations raised through tele-consultation. Blood/urine tests will be charged as per CGHS rates and this facility is available for patients residing within a radius of 10 km from AIIMS Mangalagiri.