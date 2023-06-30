AIIMS-Mangalagiri gears up for full-fledged inpatient services, to conduct major surgeries soon

June 30, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - MANGALAGIRI (GUNTUR DT.)

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here is geared up to launch full-fledged cardiology and cancer care services including major surgeries like organ transplants in the near future.

It was back in 2015 that the then Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare J.P. Nadda had laid the foundation for what is south India’s first AIIMS.

Today, AIIMS-Mangalagiri (AIIMS-M) is teeming with patients coming from far and wide. The cumulative number of outpatients (OP) has crossed 11 lakh and the number of inpatients (IP) is steadily rising too with the bouquet of services offered by the hospital starts to expand.

The number of IP admissions till March 2023 stood at 10,000-plus.

AIIMS-M Director and CEO Mukesh Tripathi told The Hindu on the eve of National Doctors’ Day (July 1) that the Central government has so far allocated ₹300 crore for the procurement of medical equipment, of which just over ₹200 crore has been spent.

Due priority has been given to radiology and other diagnostic and blood bank services, and 14 special OP clinics were set up, most of them functioning from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The number of lab diagnostic tests conducted since the inception of AIIMS-M exceeded seven lakh. As on date, 10 types of super-specialty services, including surgical oncology, and 20 types of speciality services are provided. AIIMS-M has also been providing advanced robotic physiotherapy, gait analysis (human motion studies) advice and palliative care and telemedicine services.

Dr. Tripathi further said a significant achievement of AIIMS-M was the creation of 35,000 patient records as part of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) and the database is growing as more patients are getting themselves registered in it.

Some R&D initiatives were rolled out in collaboration with IIT-Madras and SRM University.

Trauma and emergency services were available round the clock and CGHS (Central Government Health Scheme) rates were applied to all investigations.

The present IP bed strength is 555 and the process of increasing them to 950 has begun.

