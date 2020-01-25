Andhra Pradesh

AIIMS, IIT Madras sign MoU on healthcare

The first foundation day celebrations of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences was celebrated at the institute’s campus in Mangalagiri on Friday.

An MoU was signed between AIIMS Mangalagiri and IIT Chennai in the linear healthcare sector. The MoU facilitates exchange of students, research collaboration and seminar conference exchanges between the institutes.

AIIMS Mangalagiri president T.S. Ravikumar and director Mukesh Tripathi exchanged the MoU with IIT Madras professor Manivanan of the Applied Mechanics Department.

