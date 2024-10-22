GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AIDWA opposes wine shop at Bhupesh Nagar in Visakhapatnam

Women are already feeling insecure and the setting up of nearly five wine shops in the same locality makes them more vulnerable, says AIDWA leader

Published - October 22, 2024 10:08 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
AIDWA members staging a protest against the setting up of a wine shop at Bhupesh Nagar in Chavulamadhum area in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

AIDWA members staging a protest against the setting up of a wine shop at Bhupesh Nagar in Chavulamadhum area in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V RAJU

All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) has opposed the setting up of a wine shop at Bhupesh Nagar in Chavulamadam area in Visakhapatnam. AIDWA leaders led by its president Padma staged a protest for the fourth consecutive day at Bhupesh Nagar on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, AIDWA leader Satyavathi said women are already feeling insecure and the setting up of nearly five wine shops in the same locality makes them more vulnerable. She alleged that the government is seeing liquor as a revenue source and has given licences to the wine shops without considering the problems of common people.

The AIDWA leaders said that an elderly person was attacked and his money looted by drunk men but no action was taken against the accused till now. They deplored that some politicians are claiming that welfare schemes can not be implemented if the State government fails to generate revenue by selling liquor.

