AIDWA members protest against State’s new liquor policy

The members of All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) Nellore city committee staged a rally on Wednesday against Andhra Pradesh government’s newly introduced liquor policy. They protested by throwing beer bottles on the road near Mahatma Gandhi statue in Nellore on Wednesday.

Demanding the State government to cancel the new liquor policy and ban alcohol and other intoxicants, AIDWA Nellore district president T. Shiva Kumari said, “It is a matter of great shame that the government has decided to sell a bottle of liquor at ₹99. Consuming alcohol is ruining the future of youth and the lives of women. The attacks on women will increase due this new policy.”

“It is sad to know that government is considering liquor sales as a source of income, while doing politics around free schemes without focusing on education, health and employment issues. Alcohol should be banned. The new liquor policy should be cancelled. If the attitude of the government does not change, we will raise agitation to the next level,” she added.

