AIDWA leader decries ‘meagre’ rise in MGNREGA wages

VIJAYAWADA

21 March 2021 23:43 IST

‘BJP-led government at the Centre is pro-rich and anti-poor’

The “measly wage hike” under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) has come under attack by the activists.

“In 2021-22, the average hike in wages of the unskilled workers is mere 4%, and such low rise is unfair,” said D. Rama Devi, State general secretary of All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA).

In a statement on Sunday, she said the nominal raise in the wages of the daily workers would not serve any purpose, especially in view of the sky-rocketing prices of essential commodities.

Advertising

Advertising

A majority of these workers comprised Dalits, adivasis, or single women. The works provided under the Central scheme were the only source of living for them, she said.

Ms. Rama Devi said the BJP-led government at the Centre was pro-rich and anti-poor. She said these daily wage workers, who had returned to their homes during the lockdown, had started returning for work in large numbers. The government, instead of increasing their wages as they were still reeling under the pandemic impact, had slashed the budget under the scheme.

‘Wide disparity’

Ms. Rama Devi said there seemed to be no rationale behind the wage determination process as there were wide disparities between the wages fixed for different States. The highest rise of ₹23 was given to workers in Meghalaya. It was ₹7 in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and ₹3 in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. There was no increase in Kerala.

She said despite making several representations seeking wage revision for daily wage workers under the scheme, the government never made an honest attempt to address their financial woes.