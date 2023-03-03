ADVERTISEMENT

AIDWA activists agitate against gas price hike

March 03, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - ONGOLE

S Murali
AIDWA activists cooking on firewood in protest of the hiked cooking gas prices in Ongole on Friday. | Photo Credit: Srinivas Kommuri

The activists of the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) staged protest against the hefty hiking of cooking gas prices by cooking food on firewood, on the streets.

AIDWA district secretary K. Rama Devi said the price of LPG cylinders had gone up three times since the Narendra Modi government assumed office putting the toiling masses to severe hardships. Highlighting the plight of women, she said they had no option but to return to old ways of cooking with firewood and suffer respiratory problems, now that the cooking gas price shot up to ₹1,200 per cylinder.

Low and middle-class people were struggling with the unabated increase in the prices of all essential commodities while they were still coping with the COVID-19-induced economic crisis and recessionary trend in different sectors said its Ongole unit secretary G. Adhilakshmi.

It was unfortunate that the prices of cooking gas continued to rise even as the crude oil price in the international market fell, added AIDWA District Committee member G. Kalyani.

