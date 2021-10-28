Aided schools’ takeover part of revamp: Minister

KADAPA

28 October 2021 00:32 IST

Minister for Education Adimulapu Suresh has clarified that the action taken by the government concerning some of the private grant-in-aid schools is part of a larger reformative programme of the education sector.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Mr. Suresh said that the idea was to strengthen and revamp the sector by addressing the core issues, and accused the opposition of creating confusion among the public. “The report submitted by the committee constituted to study the performance of schools brought surprising issues to light. Most schools lacked basic infrastructure facilities,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The Minister reiterated that the government would take action against schools collecting fees higher than the amount fixed by the regulatory commission.

Making it clear that the government had not exerted any pressure on aided schools, Mr. Suresh said the State government would only take over those schools that voluntarily come forward, which would be developed under ‘Nadu Nedu’. Reacting to the concern expressed by some parents over their wards’ future, the Minister appealed to them not to fall prey to the ‘evil projections’ of the TDP.