Aid continues to pour in for flood victims in Vijayawada

Responding to the distress of the rain-battered population of Andhra Pradesh, individuals and organisations have been coming forward and expressing solidarity with the sections affected by the recent flood.

Actors donate

Actors from the Telugu film industry have also come forward to help the State government address the immediate needs of the flood-hit population.

Actor Prabhas has donated ₹1 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF), while Ram Charan and Allu Arjun have donated ₹50 lakh each. Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, and Junior NTR announced their contributions of ₹50 lakh each on September 3 through social media platforms.

“This is the time to lend a helping hand to the people who are distressed because of the floods,” actor Ram Charan posted on X. His cousin Allu Arjun said he was saddened by the loss and suffering caused by the devastating rains in Andhra Pradesh and that he was praying for people’s safety.

Junior NTR said he was moved by the magnitude of the disaster the deluge had caused in the two Telugu States, and Mahesh Babu called for collective support for the two governments battling the natural calamities.

Former Chief Justice of Supreme Court N.V. Ramana announced a contribution of ₹10 lakh.

Deputy Chief Minister N. Pawan Kalyan added an additional ₹4 crore contribution to the CMRF on Wednesday, in addition to the ₹1 crore he had announced on Tuesday. He has also declared a donation of ₹1 crore to the Telangana Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

One-day salary

Members of the Andhra Pradesh Joint Action Committee of Employees, Teachers, Workers, and Pensioners on Wednesday met Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to give him their consent letter for a one-day salary contribution to the CMRF.

The delegation was led by the JAC’s state chairman, K.V. Siva Reddy, and secretary general G. Hrudaya Raju. They appealed to the Chief Minister to give necessary instructions to the departments concerned to deduct one day’s basic pay from their September salaries and remit it to the State exchequer.

The leaders said the contribution of the 8 lakh employees would amount to around Rs. 120 crore.

The government’s call for help to the affected sections across the State evoked a good response. A large number of representatives of various organisations, institutions and individuals met the Chief Minister at the Collectorate and donated money to the CMRF. The list of donors include Nagarjuna Educational Society (₹25 lakh), Kakatiya Mutually Aided Cooperative Society (₹25 lakh), LVR & Sons Club Reading Committee (₹25 lakh), Chukkapalli Ramesh (₹25 lakh), AP Poultry Association (₹25 lakh), Guntur Club (₹10 lakh), IAS Officers’ Wives’ Association (₹5 lakh), Chilakamarri Srinivasacharyulu (₹1.5 lakh) and Shaik Baji (₹50,000).

C. Jagadeesh Sai, son of the Minister for Backward Classes Welfare S. Savitha contributed ₹21,000 he had saved in his kitty bank.

The Chief Minister thanked all the donors.

