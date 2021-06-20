Andhra Pradesh

AICTE-IDEA Lab to be set up in Ongole college

ONGOLE 20 June 2021
Updated: 20 June 2021 00:15 IST

QIS College of Engineering and Technology(QISCET) has been selected by the All India Council for Technical Education(AICTE) for setting up AICTE-IDEA (Idea Development, Evaluation & Application) Lab.

Announcing this at a media conference here on Saturday, N. Nageswara Rao, president of the Nidamanuri Education Society which runs QISCET, said the AICET-IDEA Lab would go a long way in encouraging students for application of science, technologies, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fundamentals towards enhanced hands-on experience, learning by doing and product visualisation.

QISCET was one of the 49 colleges in the country, including five in Andhra Pradesh, selected under the scheme of the AICTE, added college Principal C.V.Subba Rao.

