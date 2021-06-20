Andhra Pradesh

AICTE-IDEA Lab to be set up in Ongole college

QIS College of Engineering and Technology(QISCET) has been selected by the All India Council for Technical Education(AICTE) for setting up AICTE-IDEA (Idea Development, Evaluation & Application) Lab.

Announcing this at a media conference here on Saturday, N. Nageswara Rao, president of the Nidamanuri Education Society which runs QISCET, said the AICET-IDEA Lab would go a long way in encouraging students for application of science, technologies, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fundamentals towards enhanced hands-on experience, learning by doing and product visualisation.

QISCET was one of the 49 colleges in the country, including five in Andhra Pradesh, selected under the scheme of the AICTE, added college Principal C.V.Subba Rao.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 20, 2021 12:15:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/aicte-idea-lab-to-be-set-up-in-ongole-college/article34862109.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY