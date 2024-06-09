Congress warns of disciplinary action as rumblings in A.P. unit reach New Delhi

All-India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary C.D. Meyyappan has issued a stern warning to “certain office-bearers of the Andhra Pradesh unit against tarnishing the image of the party by making wild allegations in the media”.

In a statement on June 9 (Sunday), Mr. Meyyappan advised that the party members “must address their grievances in the appropriate party forum and not through print, electronic or social media”. “Such actions are considered indiscipline and anti-party activity. The party members are required to maintain decorum and decency strictly,” he said.

He said in future, the members should refrain from taking their grievances to the media and instead, voice their concerns solely through the appropriate party forums.

“Any party member who crosses the line will face strict action from the All-India Congress Committee,” he reiterated.

The senior Congress leader was responding to the rumblings in the Andhra Pradesh unit of the Congress, which drew blank yet again in the third successive elections in the State.

A meeting, organised by Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) working presidents Sunkara Padmasri and P. Rakesh Reddy, and attended by a section of the party candidates who contested the elections and office-bearers, on June 6, alleged irregularities in the allotment of the party tickets and utilisation of the funds allocated by the AICC during the electioneering.

The APCC members urged AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge to appoint an observer to probe these irregularities.

Earlier, speaking to the media, Ms. Padmasri, Mr. Rakesh Reddy and others alleged irregularities in ticket allotment and accused APCC president Y.S. Sharmila of resorting to unilateral decisions, without discussing the key issues with the party leaders and cadres.

They alleged that the members of Ms. Sharmila’s team, who operated from Hyderabad, had taken money from candidates who were given the party tickets. They said the election fund given by the AICC was given to only a few senior party leaders in the fray who had access to the Delhi leadership such as M. Pallam Raju, Gidugu Rudra Raju, Koppula Raju, J.D. Seelam, Chinta Mohan and Mastan Vali, while others were left high and dry.

They said the party cadre was demoralised as they did not receive any election material for effective campaigning and that some leaders did not have money to even appoint booth agents.

They also alleged that the members of the PCC committees had been receiving calls from Ms. Sharmila’s team warning them against “speaking ill of her”.