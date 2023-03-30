ADVERTISEMENT

AICC spokesperson Rajeev Gowda accuses Modi of destroying democracy

March 30, 2023 06:17 am | Updated 02:18 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

All India Congress Committee’s national spokesperson M.V. Rajeev Gowda on Wednesday accused the BJP Government at the Centre of “destroying democracy bit by bit” and said that it was sending wrong signals to the world.

Speaking to mediapersons at Andhra Ratna Bhavan here, Prof. Gowda reiterated the Congress demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue and alleged that the Modi government was scared of this inquiry.

He alleged that the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s statement was distorted and a case was framed against him. He said Mr. Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification was Modi’s ploy to divert people’s attention from the Adani issue. “Mr. Gandhi is being targeted because he has raised serious questions about Mr. Modi’s relationship with the business conglomerate Adani group,” he said.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Gidugu Rudra Raju, City Congress president Naraharisetty Narasimha Rao, working presidents Sunkara Padmasree, V. Gurunadham, Tantiya Kumari, M. Suresh, Meesala Rajeswara Rao, Kolanakonda Sivaji, Khaja Mohiuddin, K. Vinay Kumar and others were present.

Related Topics

national politics

