AICC member slams Modi government for skirting key issues

April 30, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

All India Congress Committee (AICC) member and BC leader Kolanukonda Sivaji on Sunday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “spending all his time and energy in promoting his image” on self-designed programmes such as ‘Mann ki Baat’ instead of initiating effective measures to address the long-pending issues confronting the nation.

Accusing the Modi government at the Centre of promoting ‘crony capitalists’ by violating rules and regulations, he said the Centre owed an explanation to the people of the country on key issues like inflation; unemployment; privatisation of public sector units; the Pulwama attack issue; and the Adani row among others .

He said the Modi government had gone back on all its promises made in the past and the party had been resorting to whipping up communal passions, polarising people on the basis of religion and caste.

