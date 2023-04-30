ADVERTISEMENT

AICC member slams Modi government for skirting key issues

April 30, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

All India Congress Committee (AICC) member and BC leader Kolanukonda Sivaji on Sunday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “spending all his time and energy in promoting his image” on self-designed programmes such as ‘Mann ki Baat’ instead of initiating effective measures to address the long-pending issues confronting the nation.

Accusing the Modi government at the Centre of promoting ‘crony capitalists’ by violating rules and regulations, he said the Centre owed an explanation to the people of the country on key issues like inflation; unemployment; privatisation of public sector units; the Pulwama attack issue; and the Adani row among others .

He said the Modi government had gone back on all its promises made in the past and the party had been resorting to whipping up communal passions, polarising people on the basis of religion and caste.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US