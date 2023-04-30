HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AICC member slams Modi government for skirting key issues

April 30, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

All India Congress Committee (AICC) member and BC leader Kolanukonda Sivaji on Sunday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “spending all his time and energy in promoting his image” on self-designed programmes such as ‘Mann ki Baat’ instead of initiating effective measures to address the long-pending issues confronting the nation.

Accusing the Modi government at the Centre of promoting ‘crony capitalists’ by violating rules and regulations, he said the Centre owed an explanation to the people of the country on key issues like inflation; unemployment; privatisation of public sector units; the Pulwama attack issue; and the Adani row among others .

He said the Modi government had gone back on all its promises made in the past and the party had been resorting to whipping up communal passions, polarising people on the basis of religion and caste.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.