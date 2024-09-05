AICC leader calls for collective efforts to help the flood-hit

All-India Congress Committee’s (AICC) national joint coordinator of Kisan Congress S. Krishna Chaitanya Reddy has expressed serious concern over the plight of the flood-hit victims in Andhra Pradesh.

In a statement on September 5 (Thursday), Mr. Chaitanya Reddy said large sections of people were affected by the floods that had wreaked havoc, throwing normal life out of gear. The Budameru rivulet in Vijayawada was in spate, rendering people in its command area homeless, he said, adding it was time people from all sections came together and launched concerted efforts to put the State back on the rails. “This is not the time for politicking. We need to sink differences and collectively help the flood-hit population,” he said.

Mr. Chaitanya Reddy said farmers’ crop is destroyed in vast stretches and urged the government to take up enumeration of the loss of crop and cattle immediately after the situation returned to normalcy and ensure justice to farmers.