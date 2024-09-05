GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AICC leader calls for collective efforts to help the flood-hit

Not a time for politicking, says AICC leader S. Krishna Chaitanya Reddy

Published - September 05, 2024 04:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

All-India Congress Committee’s (AICC) national joint coordinator of Kisan Congress S. Krishna Chaitanya Reddy has expressed serious concern over the plight of the flood-hit victims in Andhra Pradesh.

In a statement on September 5 (Thursday), Mr. Chaitanya Reddy said large sections of people were affected by the floods that had wreaked havoc, throwing normal life out of gear. The Budameru rivulet in Vijayawada was in spate, rendering people in its command area homeless, he said, adding it was time people from all sections came together and launched concerted efforts to put the State back on the rails. “This is not the time for politicking. We need to sink differences and collectively help the flood-hit population,” he said.

Mr. Chaitanya Reddy said farmers’ crop is destroyed in vast stretches and urged the government to take up enumeration of the loss of crop and cattle immediately after the situation returned to normalcy and ensure justice to farmers.

Published - September 05, 2024 04:00 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.