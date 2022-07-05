AIC-SKU to offer support to SV Degree College in launching startups

July 05, 2022 03:43 IST

The Atal Incubation Centre of Sri Krishnadevaraya University (AIC-SKU) on Monday signed an MoU with S.V. Degree & PG College (SVDC), Anantapur, to support innovation and entrepreneurship activities in the college.

The MoU would enable developing enterprise and start-up ecosystem at the SVDC. Training and development programmes would be implemented for students and faculty on entrepreneurship, mentoring and incubating the start-ups of the SVDC.

The SVDC and AIC-SKU agreed to work closely, exploring their resources on mutually-agreed terms, said university Vice-Chancellor M.R.K. Reddy.