AIC-SKU gives entrepreneurship training for ex-servicemen

June 25, 2023 05:20 am | Updated 05:20 am IST - ANANTAPUR

“The programme is aimed at empowering and supporting veterans in their transition from military service to successful entrepreneurship,” said Director of Atal Incubation Centre at Sri Krishnadevaraya University (AIC-SKU) Konduru Nagabhushan Raju on Friday.

A group of 35 ex-servicemen attended the sensitisation workshop, where they were made to recognise their unique skills, experiences, and leadership qualities.

The workshop facilitated access to funding options for the MSME business opportunities in agriculture and allied sectors. The AIC-SKU has proposed an opportunity to connect with potential investors, industry partners, and fellow entrepreneurs through networking events, fostering collaboration and synergy within the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The workshop gave them the necessary knowledge, tools, and resources to explore entrepreneurial opportunities and start their own businesses. The AIC-SKU designed an entrepreneurial roadmap with comprehensive seminars, mentoring sessions, and networking events so that the ex-servicemen can get valuable insights into various aspects of entrepreneurship.

They were made aware of nuances of business planning, market research, financial management, marketing strategies, legal considerations, and others. Mentoring will be done by seasoned entrepreneurs, industry experts, and successful business leaders by sharing their experiences and guiding them throughout their entrepreneurial journey.