AIBEA faults RBI directive to negotiate with wilful defaulters on one-time settlement

July 23, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The 16th State Conference of the Canara Bank Workmen Employees’ Union’s (CBWEU) Andhra Pradesh State Committee was held here on July 23 (Sunday).

Addressing the gathering, All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) secretary B.S. Rambabu said the real problem confronting the banking industry was non-performing assets (NPAs).

The NPAs were eating into the very vitals of the sector. The hard-earned profit of the Public Sector Banks was being spent on provisioning and writing off bad debts, he said.

Opposing the RBI’s direction to the banks to negotiate with the wilful defaulters on one-time settlement, Mr. Rambabu said, “It is nothing but pampering the wilful defaulters at the cost of sincere and honest borrowers.”

Canara Bank General Manager (Vijayawada) Ravi Verma appreciated the members of the Union for their sincere and honest efforts in bringing the Canara Bank, Vijayawada Region, to the top position among all the regions of the bank.

He assured the members and leaders of the union that he would extend maximum cooperation in solving the problems of the members.

AIBEA vice-president and CBWEU president J.P. Sharma said that the bank employees had struggled a lot in the aftermath of demonetisation in serving the customers. Even during COVID-19 period, the bank employees had extended exemplary service to the people, he added.