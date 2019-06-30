‘AI will play a key role in defence and civilian applications’

Naval Science and Technological Lab Director O.R. Nandagopan on Saturday said artificial intelligence is going to play a key role in both defence and civilian applications.

He was speaking at an international conference on intelligent systems and green technologies organised by the Hyderabad section and Vizag Bay sub section of Indian Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) here at Y.V.S. Murty Auditorium.

Mr. Nandagopan said NSTL, a premier DRDO lab, was using AI extensively for designing and developing various defence weapons. He said green technologies were also being used to put the environmental impact at bare minimum.

Referring to Varunastra, heavyweight torpedoes developed by NSTL, he said after successful trials, production order for an amount of ₹1,187 crore was recently awarded to Bharat Dynamic Limited. He said BDL had set up a dedicated facility in the city for manufacturing of torpedoes.

He said NSTL had developed several weapons with cutting-edge technology using intelligent systems. In the next two years, a few more weapons would be developed, he stated. Mr. Nadagopan said in three to four years, intelligent systems would be installed in all most all the vehicles in the country to reach international standards. He said maturity had been achieved in the use of sensors and communications devices over the years.

He said the war scenario would also change with the adoption of more autonomous underwater vehicles. He said in the fully automated situation, the required manpower have to function under an extremely challenging environment and mentioned how when computers were introduced, there were protests. But the situation had come to such a pass that without computers no work could be done now.

