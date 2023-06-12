AI, ML, Chat GPT will be made part of school syllabus, says Jagan Mohan Reddy

June 12, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - KROSURU (PALNADU)

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, has expressed his desire to incorporate Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Chat GPT and other tools in the school curriculum.

On the occasion of launching Jagananna Vidya Kanuka for the fourth consecutive year, at a public meeting held at Krosuru of Pedakurapadu Assembly Constituency in Palnadu district on Monday, on the first day of the reopening of the schools in the State after summer vacation, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “In the coming days, the government will be adding modern concepts like Artificial Intelligence, Machine learning, language modules and Chat GPT in the syllabus.” (The CM formed a committee on Sunday to explore how these concepts can be inculcated in day-to-day learning).

Expressing his desire to achieve international standards of education in government schools, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that he wanted the poor children of Andhra Pradesh to be adept with futuristic technologies and modern concepts.

TOEFL training

He said the State government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the U.S. firm ETS (Educational Testing Service) to train the students of classes 3 to 9 in attaining TOEFL-facing skills and teachers also would be sent to the U.S.A. for acquiring necessary teaching skills. He wanted students to gain expertise in emerging and future technologies to become global citizens with good communication skills.

He said under the first phase of Manabadi Nadu-Nedu, installation of 15,750 Interactive Flat Panels (IFPs) in schools will be completed by July 12, and in the second phase, another 16,000 schools would get panels by December, he said.

He said that 52 government school teachers were currently getting trained in the U.S. The government so far spent ₹60,329 crore on education alone, he said, adding the State is becoming a role model for the country in education.

“School infrastructure was revamped under the Manabadi Nadu-Nedu scheme, providing the best resources to students. Today, English has become the medium of education in government schools. We are teaching the CBSE syllabus and English education has been enforced in all government schools,” he said.

“In collaboration with Byju’s, the students from classes 6-10 were taught using digital content provided by the edu-tech company. Besides, 10,000 smart TVs have been set up in schools for students of classes 1-5. We have built English labs to facilitate English medium learning,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

The government will provide the pre-loaded Byju’s tabs to Class 8 students this year also on his birthday, he added.