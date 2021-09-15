‘AI, machine learning will change the way we live’

GUNTUR

15 September 2021 01:14 IST

Virtual cloud technology will ensure seamless connectivity and data storage, says SRM Pro V-C

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) will change the way we live, and virtual cloud-enabled seamless data connectivity would usher in a digital revolution by 2040, said D. Narayana Rao, Pro-Vice Chancellor of SRM University.

A senior scientist in the field of Atmospheric Science Research and Radar Technology and former Director, National Atmospheric Research Laboratory, Dr. Narayana Rao said that just as the world has seen revolutionary changes between 2000 and 2020, current technologies would become obsolete by the year 2040.

“AI and MI are some of the future technologies that are going to shape our lives in the next two decades,” Dr. Narayana Rao said during the celebrations of Engineers Day on September 15, held to mark the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya.

“Data and information will be available virtually as air. ‘Everything on the go’ will take on a literal meaning and the word ‘connect’ will be meaningless for most of our gadgets. Data will just move seamlessly whether you are in an elevator, car or an aeroplane,” he said.

“AI and ML will make us believe that the world revolves around us. As we talk, discuss, act, AI will surround us with actions and suggestions and actionable inputs at a wink. AI will resemble Real Intelligence (RI). Driverless and automated intelligent cars will move around by themselves and self-park. People’s job profiles will change. They will need to work less and most routine and hazardous work will be carried out by robots. Typing on gadgets will be redundant and will be replaced by voice commands, gestures and even thought controls. Natural Language Processing (NLP) will remove the language barriers in trade and travel. NLP will do the translation of spoken language and will ensure a global world,” Dr. Narayana Rao said.

“Space tourism will turn from fantasy into a reality. Holiday tours to Switzerland, Bali, and Seychelles will be replaced by tours to Venus, Mars and the moon,” he said, adding that 3D printing technology will be used to construct buildings, structures and several products within a few hours/days which presently takes months and years to do.

“When our country became independent, India was the poorest of the poor countries with a literacy rate of just around 12% and a life expectancy of 32 years. Today, in 70 years, India has become one of the top five economies in the world. What made this remarkable transformation possible was the application of science and technology in building the nation,” Dr. Narayana Rao said.