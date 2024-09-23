AI, digital health soon in State for better healthcare, says Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has said that the State government will soon introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital health to improve healthcare in the State, especially in maternal and child health.

Mr. Naidu had a fruitful meeting with Prateek Sharma, president of the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) and chairman of the AI Institute in America, and Rakesh Kalapala, director of Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Innovation at AIG Hospitals on Sunday.

Later, Mr. Naidu posted on ‘X’ stating that they discussed in detail the newly constituted Healthcare Consortium and about harnessing AI and digital health for better healthcare delivery in the State, especially in maternal and child health. The Chief Minister said that the most important aspect of this is the development of scalable and affordable solutions. Mr. Naidu said the State government is working in that direction to pave the way for a healthier Andhra Pradesh.

In the message in ‘X,’ he said the consortium seeks to identify critical areas and apply AI-driven diagnostics for risk assessment and automated care solutions. The innovations discussed with the experts include deploying real-time informative chatbots over phones in the local language.

This will certainly help guide expectant mothers on nutrition, prenatal care, and symptoms to watch out for. The chatbot can be integrated with local healthcare worker networks, ensuring their advice aligns with government guidelines and also sending reminders for appointments, he added.

