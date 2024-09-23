ADVERTISEMENT

AI, digital health soon in State for better healthcare, says Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu

Published - September 23, 2024 09:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Naidu discusses in detail the newly constituted Healthcare Consortium and about harnessing AI and digital health for better healthcare delivery in the State, with Prateek Sharma of ASGE and Rakesh Kalapala of AIG Hospitals

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu | Photo Credit: File Photo

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has said that the State government will soon introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital health to improve healthcare in the State, especially in maternal and child health.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Naidu had a fruitful meeting with Prateek Sharma, president of the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) and chairman of the AI Institute in America, and Rakesh Kalapala, director of Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Innovation at AIG Hospitals on Sunday.

Later, Mr. Naidu posted on ‘X’ stating that they discussed in detail the newly constituted Healthcare Consortium and about harnessing AI and digital health for better healthcare delivery in the State, especially in maternal and child health. The Chief Minister said that the most important aspect of this is the development of scalable and affordable solutions. Mr. Naidu said the State government is working in that direction to pave the way for a healthier Andhra Pradesh. 

In the message in ‘X,’ he said the consortium seeks to identify critical areas and apply AI-driven diagnostics for risk assessment and automated care solutions. The innovations discussed with the experts include deploying real-time informative chatbots over phones in the local language. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

This will certainly help guide expectant mothers on nutrition, prenatal care, and symptoms to watch out for. The chatbot can be integrated with local healthcare worker networks, ensuring their advice aligns with government guidelines and also sending reminders for appointments, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US