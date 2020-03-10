AI-based signalling system to end traffic woes in Guntur

A city-based group is set to use artificial intelligence not just to improve the signalling system so as to streamline the city traffic that has gone haywire, but also to bring in the entire city under surveillance.

Chaitanya Media Soft Solutions and Guise AI, a US-based computer vision company, are partnering with the Guntur Municipal Corporation to provide real-time solutions for public safety, law enforcement, military use, government and intelligence.

To start with, high-resolution cameras would be installed at 35 traffic junctions and synced with artificial intelligence-based computer vision solutions offered by Guise AI to improve the security and transportation network of the city. All the cameras would be synced to a control centre to be set up at Guntur Urban Police District office.

“The solutions of Guise make cameras smarter by extracting valuable data from high-resolution video streams and delivering useful and easily digestible analytics,” says Nagasharath, CEO of Guise AI.

Detection of threats

Further, the security-enabled AI helps locate high-risk threats such as criminals, pick-pockets and violent offenders, and identify missing children. Besides, the AI-enabled transportation network helps detect and report wrong-side driving, parking violations, helmet-less driving, triple driving etc. The signalling system also helps in notification of emergency vehicles, extraction of number plates, violation of red signals and notify accidents.

The Chaitayna Media Soft Solutions has entered into an MoU with the GMC to execute the project within 18 months.

Bhoomi puja was conducted at Nagarampalem traffic junction. Each junction would be manned by a high-resolution AI-based camera that would be connected to the central control room which can track even the slightest of traffic violations and road rage.

“For many years, traffic in the city has become haywire due to lack of effective surveillance and signalling system. It is for the first time that such AI-based signalling system is being put in place by a firm,” said a senior municipal official.