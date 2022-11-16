  1. EPaper
AHUDA sets its sights on Penukonda sheep purification project land for MIG layout scheme in Andhra Pradesh

Department of Animal Husbandry objects to the proposal as investment made for fodder cultivation will go waste, urges District Collector to look for an alternative

November 16, 2022 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - PENUKONDA (Sri Sathya Sai District)

Ramesh Susarla

The Anantapur–Hindupur Urban Development Authority (AHUDA) has set its sights on the massive land bank (600 acres) available with the Nellore Brown Sheep Purification Project at Penukonda for its MIG layout scheme. However, the Department of Animal Husbandry is said to be disinclined to part with it.

Out of the 600 acres available, 53 acres in Survey No. 1031 have been given to the proposed medical college. Another 21 acres is available in the adjacent land parcel.

The proposal now is to take over land in the Survey Nos. 1234 and 1231, where fodder cultivation is being done on the hill slopes with an investment of ₹60 lakh.

The fodder development programme had been sanctioned in 2020. The project officials had even got borewells dug as there was no water. As a result, there is good production of fodder now.

At present, Sri Sathya Sai district has the largest population of sheep (26.29 lakh) and goats (4.71 lakh). Anantapur district has close to 22.92 lakh sheep and 4.12 lakh goats. The undivided Anantapur district in the unified State had the highest population of sheep and goat.

As the investment made for development of fodder will go to waste if the proposal is accepted, the Department of Animal Husbandry has represented District Collector P. Basant Kumar to consider giving an alternative land, or allocate the 21 acres available close to the proposed medical college. This will not only ensure good commercial value but also provide good connectivity on the Penukonda-Roddam road.

Joint inspection mooted

Sri Sathya Sai District Collector has proposed a joint inspection of the Revenue Department, the AHUA, and the Department of Animal Husbandry so that a mutually beneficial site can be identified for the layout scheme and the investment on the fodder project does not go waste.

Sri Sathya Sai District Animal Husbandry Joint Director Subrahmanyam said that another ₹1 crore had been sanctioned to the Penukonda sheep farm for setting up a Shepherd Training Institute. “Tenders will be finalised soon,” he said.

Pyapili in Kurnool district has another Shepherd Training Institute.

