AHUDA likely to complete development of first Jagananna Township by July

March 25, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Ananthapuramu-Hindupur Urban Development Authority (AHUDA), which had launched seven Jagananna Townships at various places in the undivided Anantapur district, has decided to establish its eighth township in Tadipatri and will complete the development of the first one by July.

AHUDA vice chairman P. Murali Krishna Goud told The Hindu that they began work on Kunuthuru and Koduru townships (near Dharmavaram and along NH-44 near Lepakshi respectively) last year and that the work was progressing fast.

Jagananna Townships offer fully developed plots at strategic locations in the district to buyers from middle-income group. Mr. Krishna Goud said the plots came with roads. drinking water, power connection and other common amenities developed at 50% to 40% lower cost than the prevailing market rates set by private developers.

AHUDA has so far invested ₹74 crore for acquiring land for seven townships being developed at Kunuthuru, Koduru, Kuderu, Madakasira, Gooty, Kandukuru, Penukonda, and will soon acquire five acres for ₹1.5 crore at Tadipatri to develop 62 plots.

At Kandukuru, it acquired 84 acres to develop 843 plots, for which it has received 428 applications and the lottery for allotment will be organised by this month-end.

At Kunuthuru (the first Jagananna Township), AHUDA offers 1,272 plots, for which it has received 750 applications. Of these, 21 individuals have registered their plots. Underground drainage has been built whereas laying of water pipelines and the construction of a water tank are under way. Roads would also be laid.

At Koduru, AHUDA has sold 72 of the 98 plots. At Kuderu, 295 plots are being developed, for which 25 applications have been received. Soon, 292 plots at Penukonda and 124 plots at Gooty will be on offer. AHUDA is waiting for approval numbers under the Real Estate Regulation and Development (RERA) Act.

Among the future projects are similar townships at Janthuluru (behind Open Jail), Kadiri, Kalyandurg and Rayadurg.