AHUDA invites applications for Jagananna Township at Koduru

July 13, 2022 07:36 IST

Concession for govt. employees in the constituency

The Anantapur–Hindupur Urban Development Authority (AHUDA) has invited applications for the purchase of 97 plots of four different sizes at Koduru village, abutting National Highway No-44 (Bengaluru to Hyderabad), in Chilamathur mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district.

The Urban Development Authority has tentatively fixed the price of developed land at ₹7,500 per square yard. There are three different sizes of plots: 240 square yards (13), 200 sq. yards(12), and 150.3 sq. yards(50) and another 23 plots will be of uneven sizes.

The AHUDA is in the process of finalising the rates for tendering the land development work. It has put up details of ways to apply for the purchase of plots on the https://migapdtcp.ap.gov.in/Home.aspx website.

The State government, however, has changed the rules for preferential allotment of plots at a 20% concessional rate to government employees, and now only those with their permanent address in the same Assembly constituency where the Township is being developed would get the benefit and the rest will be treated on par with those in the general category from anywhere in the State.

This is the second Jagananna Township to be developed in Sri Sathya Sai district with the first one coming up at Kunuthuru village on the outskirts of Dharmavaram.

“We are verifying the documents submitted by the applicants and very soon conduct a lottery for the allotment of plots at Kunuthuru. The laying of the underground drainage system is in progress in addition to key arterial roads. So far, 707 people have applied for the purchase of plots and 122 persons have paid the initial 10% value of the land,” said AHUDA Planning Officer A.M. Hariprasad.

“Once the development of the land picks up the pace, we expect more applications to come in,” he added. Due to some technical glitches, they could not download the documents and were getting documents again from the applicants, he added.