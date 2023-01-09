ADVERTISEMENT

Ahobilam pontiff urges govt. to protect temple lands in Andhra Pradesh

January 09, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

The land revenue will help maintain temples as per the Hindu traditions, he says

K Srinivasa Rao

Ahobilam pontiff Ramanuja Jeeyar Swamy at the Srikurmam temple in Srikakulam on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Ahobilam pontiff Tridandi Ramanuja Jeeyar Swamy urged the government to take steps for the protection of temple lands since the revenue generated through those lands would help the trustees maintain the temples as per the Hindu culture and traditions.

He visited the Srikurmanatha Swamy temle in the district on Monday. The temple executive officer Gurunatham, trust board member Dabbiru Srinivasa Rao, chief priest Ch.S.R.N. Acharyulu and others offered him ‘Poorna Kumbha Swagatam’.

The pontiff hailed the temple authorities for taking steps for the protection of temple lands. He said that Srikurmam and Ahobilam Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple of Kurnool district were the oldest Vishnu temples which were attracting pilgrims from all parts of the country.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the temple’s Nitya Annadana Pathakam, a free meal programme, had evoked good response in the last few months. He said that the temple authorities were taking steps to get back the grabbed lands of the temple with the support of the Revenue Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US