Ahobilam pontiff urges govt. to protect temple lands in Andhra Pradesh

The land revenue will help maintain temples as per the Hindu traditions, he says

January 09, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

K Srinivasa Rao
Ahobilam pontiff Ramanuja Jeeyar Swamy at the Srikurmam temple in Srikakulam on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Ahobilam pontiff Tridandi Ramanuja Jeeyar Swamy urged the government to take steps for the protection of temple lands since the revenue generated through those lands would help the trustees maintain the temples as per the Hindu culture and traditions.

He visited the Srikurmanatha Swamy temle in the district on Monday. The temple executive officer Gurunatham, trust board member Dabbiru Srinivasa Rao, chief priest Ch.S.R.N. Acharyulu and others offered him ‘Poorna Kumbha Swagatam’.

The pontiff hailed the temple authorities for taking steps for the protection of temple lands. He said that Srikurmam and Ahobilam Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple of Kurnool district were the oldest Vishnu temples which were attracting pilgrims from all parts of the country.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the temple’s Nitya Annadana Pathakam, a free meal programme, had evoked good response in the last few months. He said that the temple authorities were taking steps to get back the grabbed lands of the temple with the support of the Revenue Department.

