Ahobilam Paruveta Utsavam declared a ‘State festival’ by Minister R.K. Roja

March 10, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - NANDYAL

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Tourism and Culture R.K. Roja presents silk vastrams to Sri Prahlada Varada at the Ahobilam Sri Narasimha Swamy temple in Nandyal district on Sunday.

The centuries-old ‘Paruveta Utsavam’ (mock hunting festival) observed at the Ahobilam Sri Narasimha Swamy temple has been declared a ‘State festival’ by the Andhra Pradesh government. During the festival observed during ‘Kanuma’, the deity from the shrine spends 40 days in the 32 tribal hamlets around Ahobilam.

In a symbolic affirmation of the declaration, Minister for Tourism and Culture R.K. Roja, on Sunday, formally presented a set of silk vastrams (cloth) to Sri Prahlada Varada, the presiding deity of the lower Ahobilam shrine.

Accompanied by Nandyal MP Pocha Brahmananda Reddy and advisor to the government Gangula Prabhakar Reddy, Ms. Roja arrived in a procession ahead of presenting the same. She also took part in the ‘Amavasya Abhishekam’ and offered prayers for the well-being of the State. Priests showered vedasirvachanam (Vedic blessings) on her entourage.

Moreover, the Minister assured support from the government for the overall development of Ahobilam as a tourist destination.

