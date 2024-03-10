GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ahobilam Paruveta Utsavam declared a ‘State festival’ by Minister R.K. Roja

In a symbolic affirmation of the declaration, R.K. Roja presents a set of silk vastrams to Sri Prahlada Varada, the presiding deity of the lower Ahobilam shrine

March 10, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - NANDYAL

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Tourism and Culture R.K. Roja presents silk vastrams to Sri Prahlada Varada at the Ahobilam Sri Narasimha Swamy temple in Nandyal district on Sunday.

Minister for Tourism and Culture R.K. Roja presents silk vastrams to Sri Prahlada Varada at the Ahobilam Sri Narasimha Swamy temple in Nandyal district on Sunday.

The centuries-old ‘Paruveta Utsavam’ (mock hunting festival) observed at the Ahobilam Sri Narasimha Swamy temple has been declared a ‘State festival’ by the Andhra Pradesh government. During the festival observed during ‘Kanuma’, the deity from the shrine spends 40 days in the 32 tribal hamlets around Ahobilam.

In a symbolic affirmation of the declaration, Minister for Tourism and Culture R.K. Roja, on Sunday, formally presented a set of silk vastrams (cloth) to Sri Prahlada Varada, the presiding deity of the lower Ahobilam shrine.

Accompanied by Nandyal MP Pocha Brahmananda Reddy and advisor to the government Gangula Prabhakar Reddy, Ms. Roja arrived in a procession ahead of presenting the same. She also took part in the ‘Amavasya Abhishekam’ and offered prayers for the well-being of the State. Priests showered vedasirvachanam (Vedic blessings) on her entourage.

Moreover, the Minister assured support from the government for the overall development of Ahobilam as a tourist destination.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.