Ahobila Mutt pontiff concludes ‘Chaturmasya Sankalpam’ at Tirumala-Tirupati

Published - September 19, 2024 08:35 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Sri Ahobila Mutt’s 46th pontiff Srivan Satagopa Sri Ranganatha Yatheendra Mahadesikan offering his blessings to TTD Executive Officer J. Syamala Rao at Tirumala recently.

Sri Ahobila Mutt's 46th pontiff Srivan Satagopa Sri Ranganatha Yatheendra Mahadesikan offering his blessings to TTD Executive Officer J. Syamala Rao at Tirumala recently.

The 46th pontiff of Sri Ahobila Mutt, Srivan Satagopa Sri Ranganatha Yatheendra Mahadesikan concluded his ‘Chaturmasya Sankalpam’, a two-month-long spiritual sojourn, in Tirumala-Tirupati on Thursday.

As part of the retreat that is mandatory for saints, the pontiff stayed at Sri Ahobila Mutt on Tirumala hills, where he conducted scholarly meets and conferences on Vedas, Divya Prabandhams and Shastra Sadas by inviting pundits from across the country.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer J. Syamala Rao and Additional Executive Officer Venkaiah Chowdary visited the Mutt recently seeking the pontiff’s blessings. During their interaction, the seer explained to them the centuries-old link between Ahobilam and Tirumala. The seer also recalled the services rendered by his predecessors (the Mutt’s pontiffs) for the development of Tirumala, a release from the Mutt said.

S.V. Institute of Higher Vedic Studies Director Akella Vibhishana Sharma was appointed as the liaison officer to oversee arrangements for the seer’s stay at Tirumala as the TTD’s guest. The seer’s entourage reached Tiruchanur on Thursday, before leaving for Bengaluru.

Published - September 19, 2024 08:35 pm IST

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati

