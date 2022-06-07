Ahead of Kharif , CM Jagan distributes tractors and farm utilities to farmers in Delta

AP provides 3,800 tractors, 320 combined harvestors as part of YSR Yantra Seva

Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy drives a tractor after flagging off tractors at the launch of YSR Yantra Seva in Guntur on June 7, 2022. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday flagged a mega programme in Guntur providing tractors, combined harvesters as part of YSR Yantra Seva scheme to farmers in the state ahead of Kharif season.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy also credited ₹175 crore subsidy into accounts of 5,260 farmers groups. The State government has released water in to Godavari delta and water releases into Krishna Western Delta have been advanced to June 10.

Addressing a public meeting held in Guntur, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that his government is hand holding the farmers right from the stage of sowing seeds, to marketing of agricultural produce.

``For the first time in the country, our government has set up Rythu Bharosa Kendras, which have emerged as a one-stop solution for all needs of farmers. All the agricultural utilities are now being provided in the RBKs. We have also encouraged farmers by forming groups and providing farm implements at 40 per cent subsidy. We have also provided bank loans at a cheaper interest which means farmers groups have to pay just 10 percent of money and they get all kinds of farm implements at a subsidised rate,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.