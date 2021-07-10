Agrigold victims to step up stir for justice

ONGOLE

10 July 2021 00:20 IST

Communist Party of India State assistant secretary and AgriGold Customers and Agents Welfare Association honorary president Muppalla Nageswara Rao has announced a series of agitations demanding that the State government provide immediate relief to all the depositors who were cheated of their money by AgriGold.

Addressing reporters here on Friday, Mr. Nageswara Rao said that on July 15, the victims would petition Ministers and MLAs to press for payment of the full amount to those who had deposited up to ₹20,000 in the firm as relief. Those who had made a deposit of more than ₹20,000 should be provided at least half of the amount as relief. The condition of ‘one person, one bond’ should be done away with, he said.

The association said it would observe a relay fast across the State from July 22 to put pressure on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to fulfill his poll promise of providing enhanced compensation of ₹10 lakh each to the families of 396 deceased depositors and agents.

So far, only 3.40 lakh depositors who had deposited less than ₹10,000 each had got relief, said ACAA State general secretary V. Tirupati Rao. If there is no response to our demands till July 28, we will proceed on a ‘Vigyapana Yatra’ to the Chief Minister’s camp office on July 31, its deputy general secretary B.V. Chandrasekhar said.