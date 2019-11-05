AgriGold victims to get cheques tomorrow

Arrangements are in full swing for the November 7 public meeting of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, in which he is expected to give away cheques to the AgriGold depositors.

The meeting would be organised on the Police Parade Grounds in which more than 10,000 people are expected to take part. The government had already given its nod for releasing ₹2,263 crore to be given to those who had deposited less than ₹20,000 each.

First instalment

In the first instalment, ₹263.9 crore would be given to those who had deposits less than ₹10,000 each.

On Thursday, the Chief Minister would give away ₹14.09 crore to 19,571 victims.

The decision of the government is expected to benefit 65% of the depositors.

Ministers Ch. Ranganatha Raju and M. Sucharita; MLAs and Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar supervised the arrangements.

Thursday’s meeting marks the beginning of the series of measures to redress the grievances of the depositors ever since the scandal broke out in 2017.

AgriGold Chit Funds Private Limited was established in 1995 with a depositor base of 32 lakh from A.P., Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The firm had mobilised ₹6,380 crore. As it had not returned the deposits on maturity, the depositors booked cases against the company at several police stations in the State.

A promise during walkathon

The YSRCP had extended its support to the victims, and its president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had met them during the padayatra he had undertaken ahead of the elections and included their demands in the party’s manifesto.

In the first Cabinet meeting, Mr. Reddy had said the government would sanction ₹11,500 crore to the victims, and the latest G.O. sanctioning aid was a part of it.