AgriGold victims plan fast from May 23

Members of the AgriGold Customers and Agents' Welfare Association will observe 48-hour fast across the State on May 23 and 24, according to association State honorary president Muppalla Nageswara Rao and secretary B.V. Chandrashekar.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, they said the government assured the victims of making a budgetary allocation of ₹1,150 crore and repay the deposits who invested less than ₹20,000 in the firm. But, the amount was not released so far, they alleged. Mr. Nageswara Rao urged Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to release the amount during the one-year completion celebrations of the YSRCP rule.

The association members would submit representations at Grama Sachivalayams from Thursday, and observe fast on May 23 and 24 in all revenue divisions across the State, he said.