AgriGold victims observe ‘Maha Vignapana Deeksha’ in Vijayawada

The members of AgriGold Customers and Agents Welfare Association observed a ‘Maha Vignapana Deeksha’ in Vijayawada on October 28 (Monday), demanding that the Andhra Pradesh government solve the issues of the victims.

The AgriGold Customs and Agents Welfare Association, supported by the CPI, the CPI(M) and several organisations, staged a day-long protest at Dharna Chowk.

Association honorary president Muppalla Nageswara Rao said the victims including the depositors and agents from across the State participated in the deeksha.

Former Minister Vadde Shobhanadreswara Rao said the AgriGold victims had been fighting for the last one decade for justice.

CPI State Secretary K. Ramakrishna said the government should take over the properties belonging to the AgriGold Group and repay the money of the depositors.

“The government should constitute a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) and render justice to all the victims,” said CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao.

Carrying placards, MLC K.S. Lakshmana Rao and the association leaders raised slogans demanding that the government must take steps to resolve the court cases and return money to the depositors.

