ADVERTISEMENT

AgriGold victims observe ‘Maha Vignapana Deeksha’ in Vijayawada

Updated - October 28, 2024 08:05 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The government should take over the properties belonging to AgriGold Group and repay the depositors, says CPI State Secretary K. Ramakrishna

The Hindu Bureau

Members of AgriGold Customers and Agents Welfare Association, along with CPI, CPI(M) and other leaders staging a protest in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The members of AgriGold Customers and Agents Welfare Association observed a ‘Maha Vignapana Deeksha’ in Vijayawada on October 28 (Monday), demanding that the Andhra Pradesh government solve the issues of the victims.

ADVERTISEMENT

The AgriGold Customs and Agents Welfare Association, supported by the CPI, the CPI(M) and several organisations, staged a day-long protest at Dharna Chowk.

Association honorary president Muppalla Nageswara Rao said the victims including the depositors and agents from across the State participated in the deeksha.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Minister Vadde Shobhanadreswara Rao said the AgriGold victims had been fighting for the last one decade for justice.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

CPI State Secretary K. Ramakrishna said the government should take over the properties belonging to the AgriGold Group and repay the money of the depositors.

“The government should constitute a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) and render justice to all the victims,” said CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao.

Carrying placards, MLC K.S. Lakshmana Rao and the association leaders raised slogans demanding that the government must take steps to resolve the court cases and return money to the depositors.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US