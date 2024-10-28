GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AgriGold victims observe ‘Maha Vignapana Deeksha’ in Vijayawada

The government should take over the properties belonging to AgriGold Group and repay the depositors, says CPI State Secretary K. Ramakrishna

Updated - October 28, 2024 08:05 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Members of AgriGold Customers and Agents Welfare Association, along with CPI, CPI(M) and other leaders staging a protest in Vijayawada on Monday.

Members of AgriGold Customers and Agents Welfare Association, along with CPI, CPI(M) and other leaders staging a protest in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The members of AgriGold Customers and Agents Welfare Association observed a ‘Maha Vignapana Deeksha’ in Vijayawada on October 28 (Monday), demanding that the Andhra Pradesh government solve the issues of the victims.

The AgriGold Customs and Agents Welfare Association, supported by the CPI, the CPI(M) and several organisations, staged a day-long protest at Dharna Chowk.

Association honorary president Muppalla Nageswara Rao said the victims including the depositors and agents from across the State participated in the deeksha.

Former Minister Vadde Shobhanadreswara Rao said the AgriGold victims had been fighting for the last one decade for justice.

CPI State Secretary K. Ramakrishna said the government should take over the properties belonging to the AgriGold Group and repay the money of the depositors.

“The government should constitute a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) and render justice to all the victims,” said CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao.

Carrying placards, MLC K.S. Lakshmana Rao and the association leaders raised slogans demanding that the government must take steps to resolve the court cases and return money to the depositors.

Published - October 28, 2024 08:03 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.