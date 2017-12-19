Andhra Pradesh

AgriGold victims launch 30-hour hunger strike

Seeking relief: Kin of AgriGold victims at the protest in Vijayawada on Monday.

Seeking relief: Kin of AgriGold victims at the protest in Vijayawada on Monday.   | Photo Credit: V RAJU.

Demand immediate payment of compensation

Around 90 family members of AgriGold victims, both customers and agents from across the State, launched a 30-hour hunger strike at the Hanumantharaya Grandhalayam here on Monday. Senior CPI leaders including State secretary K. Rama Krishna and Teachers’ MLC Nageswara Reddy took part in the protest.

More than 40 women who joined the stir along with their children expressed their anguish and the trauma of losing the breadwinner of the family.

Mr. Ramakrishna criticised the State government for not implementing GO 724 issued on September 5 and Go 765 issued on September 19 to pay compensation to the victims.

“Not a rupee has been paid by the State government to the victims despite several pleas, protests and agitations,” he said.

He gave an ultimatum to the State government to release ₹5 lakh to each victim before the end of the hunger strike. Otherwise, the AgriGold Customers and Agents Welfare Association, which has been spearheading the agitation for the past 35 months, would intensify the protest by laying siege to the Chief Minister’s house and the Secretariat, he warned.

ACAWA president Muppalla Nageswara Rao, secretary Tirupathi Rao, CPI city secretary Donepudi Sankar and others took part.

