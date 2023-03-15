ADVERTISEMENT

AgriGold victims in Andhra Pradesh launch relay fast, demand repayment of money

March 15, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The government should earmark ₹3,000 crore in the State Budget for the purpose, demand AgriGold Customers and Agents Welfare Association leaders

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

The members of the AgriGold Customers and Agents Welfare Association launched a relay fast, demanding that the government must repay the amount they have invested in the company.

The customers and agents of the firm began relay fasts at the Dharna Chowk on March 15 (Wednesday), demanding that the government must earmark ₹3,000 crore for the victims of the scam in the State Budget.

They raised slogans demanding that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should keep up his promise and pay all the customers who have invested huge amounts in the company.

Mahila Samakya State general secretary P. Durga Bhavani, who launched the fast, praised the AgriGold Customers and Agents Welfare Association leaders who have been agitating for justice since the last nine years.

Association honorary president Muppalla Nageswara Rao demanded that the government should release a White Paper on the amount repaid to the victims.

“Due to the uncompromising war waged against the AgriGold management and the government, about 10.4 lakh customers, who invested less than ₹20,000 each in the company, have got ₹906 crore,” said Mr. Nageswara Rao.

Association State general secretary Tirupathi Rao said the victims were vexed with the government’s attitude while referring to the delay in the repayment.

