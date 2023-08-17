Agrigold scam: fight for justice by depositors continues for the ninth year

August 17, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - ONGOLE

A small time eatery owner here K. Anjali deposited her hard-earned savings of over ₹I lakh in the Agrigold Collective Investment Scheme (CIS) to get a higher rate of interest and marry off her daughter comfortably. The hapless woman committed suicide as the cheque issued by the firm bounced with no hopes of getting back her money.

So did a retired State government employee K. Srinivasa Rao, who deposited his retirement benefits of over ₹10 lakh in the firm to beat the galloping inflation and lead a peaceful retired life.

One victim after another ended their lives when the ₹6,380 crore financial fraud came to light in 2014-15. Some agents, who had mobilised deposits for the firm, also took the extreme step unable to withstand pressure from the investors for the return of their money. Coming to the rescue of the families, the previous Telugu Desam Party government paid an ex gratia of ₹5 lakh to over 140 bereaved families.

Nine years later, the over 11 lakh depositors and their agents in the State have come to terms with the loss of their money and are fighting for justice in an organised manner through the Agrigold Depositors and Agents’ Welfare Association legally and also politically without taking the extreme step even as a change of government in the State has not led to any improvement in their fortunes.

Assets attached

All is not lost for them as the State CID police as also the Enforcement Directorate have attached the prime assets of the defalcated firm as its business operations were spread over eight States, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. ‘‘We are sure to get back our money with interest sooner than later and none need to lose heart,’‘ says association State general secretary V. Tirupati Rao in a conversation with The Hindu here.

However, the depositors cannot remain complacent, feels Mupalla Nageswara Rao, the honorary president of the association and State assistant secretary of the Communist Party of India, which has taken up cudgels for the doomed investors ever since the scam surfaced. The stir for justice will be intensified from September 2023 and pressure exerted on the ruling YSR Congress Party which has promised during the padayatra of the Chief Minister in the run up to the 2019 Assembly elections to settle the dues to the tune of ₹3,000 crore within six months of coming to power, he says.

‘’We will make our dues an election issue as the future of lakhs of investors is at stake,’‘ Mr. Tirupati Rao asserts. Lobbying with opposition parties had evoked a positive response. The Congress party has promised to include the issue in its election manifesto as it concerned the depositors in eight States, he adds.

Depositors from eight States (total investor accounts crossing 32 lakh) have been duped by the firm leading to the arrest of 23 accused, including the company promotor Avva Venkata Rama Rao and attachment of assets worth ₹4,141 crore in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka by the Enforcement Directorate after registering a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act .