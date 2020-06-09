‘Agrigold payments in a few months’

YSRCP leader and chairman of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Agrigold victims Lella Appireddy said that the State government was gearing up to clear payments to Agrigold depositors of less than ₹20,000 in the next few months.
Following an assurance given by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the APCID has begun the exercise of enumerating, verifying the beneficiaries and crediting the amounts into their accounts, he said, in a statement.
The JAC leaders called on the Additional DG, CID, P.V. Sunil Kumar on Monday and discussed the modalities.
Out of total dues of ₹1,150 crore, the State government had paid ₹263.99 crore in November 2019.
