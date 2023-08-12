Agrigold financial fraud victims to step up protest in Andhra Pradesh seeking settlement of dues

August 12, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - ONGOLE

Members of the Agrigold customers and agents welfare association have decided to step up their protest demanding settlement of over ₹3,000 crore in dues to 11 lakh families affected by the financial fraud.

Addressing media persons here on Saturday, the State general secretary of the association V. Tirupathi Rao said support of all political parties would be mobilised for their struggle for justice. A conference would be organised here on August 14 in this regard.

He said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who had promised during his padayatra that their dues would be settled within six months of coming to power has become ‘‘indifferent’‘ to their plight after assuming office. It was unfortunate that the YSR Congress Party government, the term of which is about to end, is yet to keep its promise of doubling the ex gratia of ₹5 lakh paid to the families of the 142 investors and agents of the firm who had died by suicide.

About 600 people who had deposited their hard-earned money in the defalcated firm died in the past nine years after the inter-State Agrigold scam came to light, he said.

He said they were perplexed as to why the government was not taking steps to ensure clearance of their dues as promised even after attaching the assets of the firm worth over ₹30,000 crore during the previous Telugu Desam Party government itself. Not a single new property was attached after the YSRCP came to power, he alleged.

He said while the dues of depositors who had put in less than ₹10,000 in the firm had been cleared, dues to the tune of ₹300 crore had to be cleared for those who had invested less than ₹20,000. Another ₹2700 crore had to be settled for those who had invested over ₹20,000 in Agrigold group of firms, he added. About 32 lakh poor depositors from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka and other States had invested in the firm.

