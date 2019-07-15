AgriGold director arrested

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) police, probing the AgriGold scam, have arrested Avva Hema Sundara Varaprasad, who was A6 (Accused 6) in the case.

Following a complaint that the company director had purchased immovable properties in the names of benamis by producing false documents, the CID police have taken up investigation under Section 5 of Andhra Pradesh Protection of Depositors of Financial Establishments (APPDFE) Act, 1999.

Varaprasad had acquired seven immovable properties in Krishna district on different names by producing fake driving licences and ration cards.

Varaprasad would be produced in the special court in Vijayawada, according to the CID officials.