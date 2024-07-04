ADVERTISEMENT

Agriculture will pick up soon after release of water from Thotapalli, Thatipudi reservoirs: Vizianagaram Collector

Published - July 04, 2024 07:11 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau,K Srinivasa Rao

Vizianagaram Collector B.R. Ambedkar

Vizianagaram Collector B.R. Ambedkar on Thursday said the agriculture activity would pick up very soon with the release of water from Thotapalli and Thatipudi reservoirs, which would help irrigate around 80,000 acres.

Speaking to media persons here, he said the water would reach tail-end areas with more rainfall in the district as forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department. He said overall rainfall was normal so far in the district.

Mr. Ambedkar directed the Agriculture Department to ensure proper distribution of fertilisers in all mandals. He also suggested that they give wide publicity to the benefits of inter-crops and commercial crops, which would improve farmer incomes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US