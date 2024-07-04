Agriculture will pick up soon after release of water from Thotapalli, Thatipudi reservoirs: Vizianagaram Collector

Vizianagaram Collector B.R. Ambedkar on Thursday said the agriculture activity would pick up very soon with the release of water from Thotapalli and Thatipudi reservoirs, which would help irrigate around 80,000 acres.

Speaking to media persons here, he said the water would reach tail-end areas with more rainfall in the district as forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department. He said overall rainfall was normal so far in the district.

Mr. Ambedkar directed the Agriculture Department to ensure proper distribution of fertilisers in all mandals. He also suggested that they give wide publicity to the benefits of inter-crops and commercial crops, which would improve farmer incomes.